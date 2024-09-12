A Caramel Apple Killer Brownie Bar? Nutter Butter Ghosts? Area bakers offer delectable fall treats

Dorothy Lane Market

Locations: 2710 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, 6177 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp. and 740 N. Main St. in Springboro

With three locations across the region, Dorothy Lane Market’s bakery has anything and everything you could ever want this season.

Starting with cookies, the caramel iced pumpkin cookies are back! The fan favorite features a soft pumpkin cake-like cookie with a thick layer of caramel icing. Other cookies available include pumpkin shaped butter cut cookies and seasonally decorated Laura’s Cookies.

Now for the brownies, Killer Brownie has four seasonal flavors ready for customers to try:

Caramel Apple Killer Brownie Bars (an apple sugar cookie, folded with bits of apple, and a fudge brownie with white chocolate chips, hug a thick ripple of caramel and diced apples)

Mexican Hot Chocolate Killer Brownie Bars (a cayenne and guajillo chili infused fudge brownie with a layer of caramel and milk chocolate chips)

Killer Brownie Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Blonde Brownie Bites (a vanilla blonde brownie folded with real pumpkin purée, warming spices and chocolate chips)

Killer Brownie Butterscotch Brûlée Bites (a soft butterscotch brownie with butterscotch and semi-sweet chocolate chips that’s finished with a sprinkling of crunchy caramelized sugar)

Other treats available include German Apple Strudel, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Crunch Coffee Cake, Pumpkin Cheese Roll, Grandma Tobias Caramel Apple and Pumpkin Pies, Caramel Dutch Apple Cheesecake Pie, Peanut Brittle, Smores Bark, Pumpkin Spice Harvest Mix and Hot Mess Bark.

For more information, visit dorothylane.com.

Esther Price Candies

Locations: 269 N. Main St. in Centerville, 4810 Bolzano Blvd. in Clayton, 1709 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, 194 Woodman Drive in Riverside

Esther Price candy shops throughout the region are already decorated for the fall season and have a large variety of treats. First up are the milk chocolate covered apples, topped with white chocolate drizzle and covered with sprinkles, pecans or crumbled Oreos.

Other treats include Pumpkin Seed Brittle, Nutter Butter Ghosts, Halloween-themed Smores, Candy Corn, Fall Gummi Pumpkins, Mummy Suckers and Caramel Apple Pie Mix. Don’t forget to grab Dark or Milk Chocolate Leaves, Mini Ghosts or Pumpkins.

Esther Price Candies can also be found at Kroger, Meijer and United Dairy Farmers locations. For more information, visit estherprice.com.

Young’s Jersey Dairy

Location: 6880 Springfield Xenia Road in Yellow Springs

Young’s Jersey Dairy’s Pumpkin and Cinnamon Ice Creams are back for a limited time, along with its Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Donut Holes!

Other bakery items that are perfect for the fall include Sweet Potato Bread with a side of Cinnamon Honey Butter and Pumpkin Pie. If you’re getting ice cream, try the Sweet Potato Sundae, Pumpkin Bumpkin Shake or the Cinnamon Cider Cow Shake.

For more information, visit youngsdairy.com.