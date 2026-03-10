A look inside new Dayton Arcade marketplace: ‘Downtown needs something like this’

She and others attended a soft launch of the marketplace at 24 W. Third St. ahead of First Friday events.

The North Arcade’s marketplace, which officially opened to the public over the weekend, includes businesses like Smales Pretzel Bakery, Luke’s Custom Cakes, Pink Moon Goods and Maria’s at the Market.

The historic Arcade sat empty for nearly three decades after it closed in 1991. But after undergoing extensive renovations, parts reopened to the public in 2021. The North Arcade is a product of multiphase restoration that began in 2023, developers say.

Lawrence Smales, of the Smales pretzel dynasty, recalls going with his grandfather to the Arcade, where his family had a pretzel cart. The bustling marketplace at the Arcade, as well as the surrounding downtown, had a different kind of energy, Smales said.

The redevelopment of the marketplace is a new chapter for the historic building, and Smales said he’s particularly excited for — and proud of — his daughter and her family for being a part of that story.

“This is a good thing for Dayton, a shot in the arm,” Smales said. “It’s going to be a real success down here. It’s more exciting, it’s different.”

Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice said seeing the rebirth of the once blighted Arcade brings her joy.

“It’s incredibly exciting,” Rice said. “And it’s a beautiful day. The sun is shining. People are all smiles. It really doesn’t get better than this.”

Beavercreek resident Denise Martinsek remembers coming to the Arcade when she was little — and she also remembers the building sitting vacant. She said the marketplace will help bring others to the city.

“Downtown needs something like this,” she said.

The opening of the Arcade North marketplace marks the completion of the redevelopment of the nine-building complex, but work to boost the Arcade isn’t over. Dunn Peters said other marketplace businesses will be unveiled this summer.

“We’re going to continue activating this space, evolving it. This is really a chance to platform small businesses,” Dunn Peters said of the marketplace. “And our small business leaders are hardworking, innovative, and very inspiring.”

The North Arcade is open Wednesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Businesses within the Dayton Arcade:

The Contemporary Dayton

The Garden Grille & Bar

Luke’s Custom Cakes

Lucho

Maria’s Unique Foods

Pink Moon Goods

Pop-up Gallery: John Landsidel Art

Smales Pretzel Bakery

Table 33

Willow Rust

6888 Kitchen

And coming soon: Tiffany’s at Third, Road Runner and more