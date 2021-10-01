A muted Manufacturing Day reminds students of manufacturing’s promise

Students from the Ohio-Hi Point Career Center and Lima Senior High School were set to join Honda’s Anna engine plant in a virtual event, the automaker said.

In the last pre-pandemic Manufacturing Day, in October 2019, some 275,000 people participated in about 3,000 “MFG Day” events across North America. Some 50 Dayton employers participated that year, along with nearly 220 Ohio companies.

Dayton was an early supporter of the Manufacturing Day concept.

In the first national Manufacturing Day observed in Dayton, in 2012, there were 10 company open houses attended by 150 students — which Erbaugh called “a small first go.”

But that “small first go” got bigger quickly.

By 2017, the Dayton-area had 64 open houses attended by more than 3,600 area students from 60 schools and 10 home-school groups.