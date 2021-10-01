dayton-daily-news logo
A muted Manufacturing Day reminds students of manufacturing’s promise

Honda associates, at the Honda engine plant in Anna, talk to a group of high school students about the tools they use in the aluminum casting department of the plant during the Honda Manufacturing Day on Oct. 5. 2017. The programs are paying off as more young people are entering manufacturing, Champaign County leaders say. Bill Lackey/Staff
Honda associates, at the Honda engine plant in Anna, talk to a group of high school students about the tools they use in the aluminum casting department of the plant during the Honda Manufacturing Day on Oct. 5. 2017. The programs are paying off as more young people are entering manufacturing, Champaign County leaders say. Bill Lackey/Staff

By Thomas Gnau
Though the event will be muted somewhat due to the ongoing pandemic, several area manufacturers planned to open their doors Friday — virtually or physically — to observe a day typically devoted to reminding students that manufacturing is not only necessary but can be a great career.

Honda planned to offer students a virtual event Friday morning in lieu of an in-person open house. Wurth Electronics in Miamisburg and Noble Tool in Dayton were readying for expected or hoped-for visits.

Local school participation numbers are down a bit this year compared to the pre-pandemic era. Angelia Erbaugh, president of the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association, said several DRMA members planned events Friday, six in-person events and a pair of virtual sessions.

In all, 10 schools planned visits Friday, with about 200 expected students, Erbaugh said. And other events are scheduled later in the month, involving about 50 students, she said.

FC Industries and Chemineer in Dayton registered events with the National Association of Manufacturers, the only two local events registered by the national organization.

Students from the Ohio-Hi Point Career Center and Lima Senior High School were set to join Honda’s Anna engine plant in a virtual event, the automaker said.

In the last pre-pandemic Manufacturing Day, in October 2019, some 275,000 people participated in about 3,000 “MFG Day” events across North America. Some 50 Dayton employers participated that year, along with nearly 220 Ohio companies.

Dayton was an early supporter of the Manufacturing Day concept.

In the first national Manufacturing Day observed in Dayton, in 2012, there were 10 company open houses attended by 150 students — which Erbaugh called “a small first go.”

But that “small first go” got bigger quickly.

By 2017, the Dayton-area had 64 open houses attended by more than 3,600 area students from 60 schools and 10 home-school groups.

