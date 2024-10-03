A piece of history: Dixie Twin Drive-In manager says iconic sign will be replaced

The large sign was knocked down by strong winds on Friday evening, the fall damaging it beyond repair, according to Alan Copeland, manager of the Dixie Twin Drive-In and Paris Flea Market.

“It was disappointing to hear; that’s a piece of history,” Copeland said Thursday. “Of all the wind storms through the years, this one finally took it down.”

The theater is now in the process of designing a new sign with Klusty Sign Associates of Sharonville, with a hope to install the new landmark by next spring.

“The goal is to, basically, put it back the way it was,” Copeland said, noting that the sign will look similar to the original, though with a smaller letterboard. “The reason it was so big is because it had huge letters on it back in the day; we use smaller letters now, so we don’t need quite as long of a sign.”

Harrison Twp. has offered its assistance in the replacement process, and the theater’s owners have filed claims with its insurance provider.

“We want the new sign to be consistent with the iconic landmark that fell down, so we are willing to help them pursue any additional grant funding that will help the rebuild, if necessary,” said Harrison Twp. spokesman Nathan Edwards.

The township has also provided a temporary lit marquee mobile sign for use by the business through the current season, which ends Nov. 3.

Copeland said the community response following the sign’s tumble has been huge.

“That night, people gathered to get pictures of the fallen sign, and traffic slowed to get a look at it,” Copeland recalled. “Everywhere I’ve gone in Harrison Twp. since then, people are talking about the sign ... and asking if we’re going to put it back the way it was. I didn’t realize just how important it was.”

The theater’s original mid-century modern red and yellow sign had stood near the entrance of the drive-in since it opened in 1957.

Aside from regular maintenance, and replacement of the letterboards in 2019, the sign has remained the same through the years.

According to Edwards, sections of the old sign were given to the American Sign Museum in Cincinnati, with plans to refabricate and display the pieces.

Additional sign pieces were given to a local sculptor, who plans to use them to create art for the theater’s owners.

Despite closing temporarily last weekend due to the severe weather, Copeland said the drive-in is continuing business as usual, with showings Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.