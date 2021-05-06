A Troy aerospace company is giving the C-130 new stopping power

US Marine Corp technicians work on a C-130's wheels. Collins image

Last month, the U.S. Air Force announced it had selected Collins to design and develop a new wheel and carbon brake for the B-52 platform, retrofitting a fleet of 77 aircraft.

“At Collins Aerospace, we’re committed to keeping our warfighters safe while delivering the most efficient solutions to our customers to help keep their aircraft in the air. And that is exactly what our boltless wheels and carbon brakes will do for the U.S. Navy,” Ajay Mahajan, vice president, landing systems for Collins Aerospace, said in the company’s release.

Collins is a provider of wheels and brakes for military platforms, including the U.S. Air Force’s F-15, F-16, C-5, C-130 and Global Hawk fleets. Collins has also completed wheel and brake upgrades for several air forces around the globe.

In total, the company said it provides wheels and brakes for more than half of all active C-130s worldwide.