Abandoned apartment building catches fire for at least 2nd time this year in Dayton

When they arrived, they found heavy fire showing from the two-story building, said Dayton Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad French.

“Crews briefly attempted interior search and fire suppression operations but were ordered out of the structure to a defensive position by the incident commander due to the volume of fire conditions and the likeliness of structural collapse,” French said.

Firefighters used several hose lines and aerial stream to control the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were called to the same building for a fire reported on May 21. The fire caused significant structural damage in one part of the building.