Firefighters battle heavy flames at Dayton apartment building

Heavy flames were reported at a vacant apartment building in Dayton early Tuesday morning.
Dayton firefighters were dispatched to a three-story apartment building in the 400 block of North Cherrywood Avenue at 3:11 a.m.
No injuries were reported, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
We are working to learn more, including what caused the fire, and will update this story as details are available.
