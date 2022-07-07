Abortion laws: What’s happening in states neighboring Ohio?

Indiana: Abortion is banned after 22 weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions built into law. Patients must have an 18-hour waiting period before having an abortion

Kentucky: A judge granted a request to temporarily suspend the state’s law that went into effect after the Roe v. Wade overturning that banned all abortions.

Michigan: Republicans want to enforce a 1931 law that banned abortion, but Democrats in the state have said they will work to prevent that from happening. A state judge issued a temporary injunction on enforcement last week, so abortion remains legal.

Pennsylvania: Abortion is banned after 24 weeks after a person’s last menstrual period. Those seeking an abortion must wait 24 hours before the procedure.

West Virginia: Abortion is banned with no exceptions for rape or incest. A lawsuit was filed not long over Roe v. Wade was overturned that seeks to block enforcement of the law.