Absent absentee ballots? Some Greene County residents see delays in voting by mail

Any Ohio voter who has requested an absentee ballot by mail is still allowed to vote in person. If they do it in person early, it will be counted along with early absentee ballots. If they vote on Election Day, it will be counted as a provisional ballot.

If you requested an absentee ballot, you can track your ballot on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website. Voters can see when an absentee application is approved, when a ballot is sent and when it’s delivered on VoteOhio.gov/Track.

Early voting overall is up since the last gubernatorial election in 2018, said Rob Nichols, Press Secretary for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. While absentee ballot requests by mail are actually down compared to 2018, they are being returned at a slightly higher rate, Nichols said.

“Voters can be supremely confident in our absentee election system,” he said.

Other early in-person voters have also experienced challenges due to a Greene County construction project happening outside the Board of Elections office, Lampert said. Voters should follow the signs to the left of the construction fence for early voting and to the right of the fence for the ballot dropbox.

“Our dropbox is under 24-hour surveillance, and we check it twice a day,” she said.

Election officials are also offering curbside voting for those who are disabled. Requests for the curbside voting must be made before 4 p.m., so that both a Republican and a Democrat can accommodate the request, Lampert said. Wheelchairs are also available for public use.

The Greene County Board of Elections is open Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For voters who have received their absentee ballot, Lampert recommended they take it to the dropbox at the elections office, located to the right of the construction fence, to avoid mail delays.

For voters who mail, ballots must be postmarked by Monday received no later than 10 days after Election Day.

“We are seeing a great turnout,” Lampert said. “Please continue to show up. Voting is the most important thing you can do in our constitutional republic.”

The Nov. 8 general election will include the Statewide executive offices of Governor, Attorney General, Auditor, Secretary of State, and Treasurer. Voters will also decide upon races for the U.S. Senate and House, the Ohio General Assembly, the Ohio Supreme Court, the state board of education, and local government races and issues.

On Election Day, polling locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.