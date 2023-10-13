Active threat alert sends crews to Northridge Schools for false alarm

An alert reporting an active threat involving weapons at the Northridge Local Schools campus quickly summoned law enforcement in droves.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received the alert at 9:52 a.m. from the K-12 school on Timber Lane and deputies arrived less than a minute later and began searching for threats, according to the sheriff’s office.

After deputies were on scene, the sheriff’s office received more alerts that included the Montgomery County Educational Service Center Learning Center North next door.

Additional law enforcement and fire and EMS crews were dispatched because of the ongoing alarms and the size of the buildings, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Deputies cleared the buildings and found no emergency,” the sheriff’s office stated.

A vendor for the notification system was performing maintenance at the school and inadvertently triggered the alerts.

“Deputies continue to remain at the school while the system is being stabilized but there is no emergency,” the sheriff’s office said.