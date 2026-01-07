Breaking: Dayton, county leaders welcome Rep. Turner-backed effort to make downtown safer

Acton, Ramaswamy name running mates in race for Ohio governor

Ohio's top 2026 Democratic candidate for governor Amy Acton, left, and presumptive Republican nominee Vivek Ramaswamy, right.

Ohio's top 2026 Democratic candidate for governor Amy Acton, left, and presumptive Republican nominee Vivek Ramaswamy, right.
Local News
By
26 minutes ago
X

Both the Democratic and Republican front-runners for Ohio governor have chosen who will run alongside them as lieutenant governor candidates in the November election.

Democrat Amy Acton chose David Pepper, former Ohio Democratic Party chairman, Cincinnati city councilman and Hamilton County commissioner.

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy chose Rob McColley, current term-limited president of the Ohio Senate who is from northwest Ohio.

Acton sent out a press release Wednesday morning explaining her choice: “We both share a lifelong commitment to fighting for Ohio’s working families and making our state a more affordable place to live for all of us. David is an innovative and pragmatic leader who has been laser focused on delivering for Ohioans for his entire career, from reducing the property tax rate for Cincinnatians to tackling foreclosures during the 2008 recession,” she said.

FILE—David Pepper, the chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party, speaks at the Hamilton County Board of Elections on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ramaswamy is expected to officially announce his choice Wednesday evening in Cleveland, but his campaign has confirmed the decision to multiple media outlets.

“The two dynamic leaders are united in their purpose to make Ohio the best state in America. Together, they will work to put more money in Ohioans’ pockets, improve education, and significantly reduce crime,” Ohio GOP Chairman Alex Triantafilou said in a statement posted on X. “In Senator McColley, Vivek gains a young yet highly seasoned legislator who knows how to get things done in Columbus. Vivek will hit the ground running on day one with an aggressive agenda to help everyday Ohioans.”

Ohio state Sen. Rob McColley speaks during the Ohio Republican Party dinner, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Lima, Ohio. (AP Photo/Lauren Leigh Bacho)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This is a developing story and will be updated.

In Other News
1
JUST IN: Joby Aviation to buy second building as local growth speeds
2
Flu map: Ohio is ‘very high’ for flu activity as the new year begins
3
Jackson sworn in as Riverside’s first female police chief
4
Opinion: Pages in progress: Literacy work continues
5
Dayton, county leaders welcome Rep. Turner-backed effort to make...

About the Author

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.