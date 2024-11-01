Breaking: CenterPoint Energy files with Ohio to raise gas rates an average of $23 a month

Actress Allison Janney gives shoutout to former Dayton-area school for Halloween

Allison Janney, left, and Martin Sheen pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Credit: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

Allison Janney, left, and Martin Sheen pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Local News
By
20 minutes ago
X

Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School.

This week she gave a shoutout to her former school on Instagram.

A group of teachers and administrators at Miami Valley School posted an Instagram reel with the caption, “Group costume: The many roles of Allison Janney ‘77!”

A group of teachers and administrators at Miami Valley School posted an Instagram reel with the caption, "Group costume: The many roles of Allison Janney '77!" PHOTO FROM MIAMI VALLEY SCHOOL INSTAGRAM

icon to expand image

Janney then re-posted the image on Instagram saying, “Shout out to Miami valley School administrators for their Awesome Halloween costumes..they all went as MEEEE!! :)”

By the following day the post had more than 15,000 likes.

Growing up in Dayton

Janney grew up in Oakwood, one of three children born to Macy and Jervis Janney. Janney’s mother was a former actress who decided to forgo an acting career to raise her family.

Her first role on stage was as Noah Claypole the undertaker’s son, in “Oliver Twist” at Miami Valley School, where she started honing her singing voice. Janney left the school after her ninth-grade year to attend boarding school at the Hotchkiss School in Connecticut.

West Wing star Allison Janney signs posters backstage during the opening night of the Schuster Center in 2003. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES.

icon to expand image

Janney, still a supporter of Miami Valley School, held her first job as a bus girl at the former Holland House restaurant. She later sold handbags and hosiery at now-closed Rike’s department store in downtown Dayton.

Connected to Dayton

Janney worked with fellow Daytonians Martin Sheen and Rob Lowe on “The West Wing.” Janney played Dayton native C.J. Cregg.

Allison Janney worked with fellow Daytonians Martin Sheen and Rob Lowe on “The West Wing.” Janney played Dayton native C.J. Cregg.

Credit: NBC Photo: Paul Drinkwater

icon to expand image

Credit: NBC Photo: Paul Drinkwater

The movie and television star joined a long list of Dayton innovators when she was inducted into the Dayton Region’s Walk of Fame on Sept. 28, 2018, at Sinclair Community College in downtown Dayton.

“I am proud to be from Dayton,” she said. “I am really happy that I will be forever part of Dayton on the Walk of Fame and at the Miami Valley School, where I started my whole education and I learned about theater.”

In Other News
1
JUST IN: AES Ohio wants to raise electric distribution rates by 14%
2
Warren County horse evictions would impact local jobs, economy
3
159-townhome site planned in Huber Heights, near pending camping resort
4
Judge rules naturalized Ohioans’ citizenship can be challenged at polls
5
I-75 South reopens following crash near Miami/Montgomery County line

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.