AES Ohio upgrade to bring new changes to customers

“For over 110 years, you have trusted us to deliver reliable energy services, our commitment has always been to power lives seamlessly,” said Tom Raga, president of AES Ohio. “We are making everything from payments to account management more intuitive and straightforward.”

The customer system will have limited operations from 5 p.m. Aug. 28 until 9 a.m. Sept. 4. Online and phone payment options will not be available, but customers will be able to continue to report outages.

The upgrade will result in more flexible and user-friendly payments and account management, according to AES Ohio. There will be new account numbers on redesigned bills as well as more options to start and stop service.

To help with the transition, AES Ohio will have additional resources and customer care agents available to answer questions.

For more information, visit aes-ohio.com/smart-upgrade.