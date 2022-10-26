AES Ohio employees help clean up park in Trotwood

Employees from AES Ohio helped pick up debris at the Spring Run Conservation Area in Trotwood on Wednesday to help revitalize the park.
It was the second year for the AES Ohio Day in the Parks, which looks to help communities improve parks. AES Ohio partnered with Five Rivers MetroParks for the event.
MetroParks is working to restore the conservation area as part of an H2Ohio grant project, said Grace Dietsch, regional conservation manager for Five Rivers MetroParks.
“This is a former golf course so we are here restoring this important Dayton habitat where wetlands once persisted,” she said.
H2Ohio aims to address water quality and infrastructure issues in the state. Part of the project provides funds to local communities in need of water infrastructure upgrades and other water quality solutions.
“Through the restoration work, we’ve uncovered a lot of debris, a lot of tile, and we really needed the support and the help from a large volunteer group to clean up this debris so it didn’t persist in the environment and potentially cause harm to wildlife in the future,” Dietsch said.