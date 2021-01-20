AF now tracking more administrative discipline data, including demographics

“The intent of this data tracking is to aid commanders in their responsibility to build a lethal, disciplined force to execute our national security missions and more specifically to see disciplinary trends in their organizations,” said Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Rockwell, the judge advocate general for the Department of the Air Force. “The key to our success historically in developing this disciplined force has been to operate under a progressive discipline construct, across the entire continuum of discipline, addressing minor transgressions to major crimes appropriately. As an Air Force, we have consistently collected Article 15 and court-martial data, but not lesser mentoring and other actions which build this inclusive, disciplined force. This tool will help commanders facilitate positive practices such as increased mentoring and will ensure that every Airman and Guardian is given an equal opportunity to meet and exceed standards.”

Names and other personally identifiable information will not be collected. The data will be reported by commanders to installation staff judge advocates, who will make the data available to commanders during status of discipline briefings, or other times as commanders require.

For more information, service members can contact their local staff judge advocate’s office or review the interim change to AFI 36-2907.