AFIT and NASIC Airmen transition to Space Professionals

The virtual ceremony brought together hundreds of new Space Professionals from across the globe, including Afghanistan, Greenland and southwest Asia.

“Space is a global force,” said Gen. Raymond. “We have folks north of the Arctic Circle, all the way over to the pacific, into the CENTCOM AOR, all around the United States, all performing our critical space mission 24/7 for the benefit of our nation, our partners, and for our joint and collation warfighters. I couldn’t be more proud than to be on this team and I really appreciate all that you do each and every day for our service.”

Established on Dec. 20, 2019, the USSF is newest branch of the armed forces. The USSF responsibilities include developing military space professionals, acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for space power and organizing space forces to present to our combatant commands.