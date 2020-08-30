AFMC championing diversity, inclusion across mission set

The sensing-session feedback, along with the results of the data analysis, will drive future training and development initiatives across the command. Already, a cohort of 30 individuals from across the command are enrolled in Cornell University’s online Diversity and Inclusion Certification Course. Upon graduation, these individuals will develop a curriculum to train others across the command, focusing on unconscious bias, improving engagement and fostering inclusive work environments.

“We expect to debut a pilot training program in late September,” Tickle said.

Diversity and inclusion topics were also part of the recent AFMC Squadron Leader Orientation courses, and efforts are underway to ensure these subjects are part of the upcoming Agile Patriot Professional Development course, the AFMC Supervisor Development course and in all facets of AFMC training.

“We are working to develop a customizable diversity and inclusion curriculum that best meets the diverse needs of our command and addresses tactical, operational, and strategic levels of unconscious bias,” Tickle said.

The command is also looking at specific ways to incorporate better diversity and inclusion in recruitment, hiring and workforce retention. AFMC center recruitment teams are working to offer on-the-spot job offers during recruiting events, and plans are in progress for the implementation of a diversity-focused talent sourcing strategy for AFMC positions across the mission set. In addition, the command will continue to evaluate how we can better enable diverse representation in the civilian leadership ranks.

While analysis and training are the current focus, the diversity teams are also looking at how to measure the success of these initiatives across the command and Air Force as a whole. To ‘move the diversity needle’ in a positive direction means to ensure AFMC maintains an inclusive, diverse workforce culture that promotes trust and ensures all have the opportunity to grow and succeed.

“This is about our mission, but it’s also much more than that,” Bunch said. “Building inclusive teams, facilitating difficult conversations within the workforce, articulating the benefits of becoming a more diverse organization and implementing best practices that promote a positive workplace culture will help get AFMC where we need to be. Our goal is simple: create an environment where every Airman feels accepted, valued and can achieve their full potential. For D&I to become part of our cultural DNA, I need everyone’s buy-in to make that happen.”