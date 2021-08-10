AFMC will play key supporting role for Space Force

About 8,000 Airmen are assigned to Space Force installations and units will be serviced by AFMC.

“We’re honored to be able to provide support to the outstanding Airmen who are helping advance the U.S. Space Force mission,” Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., AFMC commander, said in the Air Force release. “We’re all in to ensure the success of the space mission and the Airmen assigned to the U.S. Space Force.”

AFMC oversees research, development, test and evaluation, and provides acquisition management services and logistics support for the Air Force.