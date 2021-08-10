dayton-daily-news logo
AFMC will play key supporting role for Space Force

By Thomas Gnau
Major Wright-Patterson command will provide administrative support for space missions

Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will play a central supporting role for U.S. Space Force, according to a new memorandum of understanding between the Air Force and the Space Force.

The structure was created to ensure Airmen assigned to Space Force receive the “same force-development opportunities, functional and administrative support as those at (Air Force) installations,” the Air Force said in an Aug 4 announcement.

As the “servicing major command” for the new Space Force, these services will include policy guidance, interpretation, waiver authority, professional development and guidance, developmental team representation and functional-specific roles, the Air Force said.

Just as Air Force Research Lab, also based at Wright-Patterson, serves both the Air Force and the Space Force, AFMC will serve both military branches as well.

About 8,000 Airmen are assigned to Space Force installations and units will be serviced by AFMC.

“We’re honored to be able to provide support to the outstanding Airmen who are helping advance the U.S. Space Force mission,” Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., AFMC commander, said in the Air Force release. “We’re all in to ensure the success of the space mission and the Airmen assigned to the U.S. Space Force.”

AFMC oversees research, development, test and evaluation, and provides acquisition management services and logistics support for the Air Force.

