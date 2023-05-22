AFRL-deployed microwave weapon sends drones to their doom

THOR has held promise for some time. In 2021, Popular Science magazine named the weapon to its “Best of What’s New” in the security category.

In 2019, scientists and engineers, working in AFRL’s Directed Energy Directorate in New Mexico were tasked with creating a technology that would provide additional layers of base defense against drones.

As the dangers from drone swarms evolve, leaders from across the Department of Defense are “working closely to ensure we are exploring different technologies like directed energy to support the needs of the warfighter in the future against such threats,” AFRL has said.

“THOR was extremely efficient with a near continuous firing of the system during the swarm engagement,” said Capt. Tylar Hanson, THOR deputy program manager. “It is an early demonstrator, and we are confident we can take this same technology and make it more effective to protect our personnel around the world.”

“We couldn’t have come this far without the perseverance and professionalism of the entire THOR team,” said Ken Miller, AFRL’s high power electromagnetics division chief. “Our scientists, Airmen and contractors worked early mornings and late nights to make this swarm demo...a great success. AFRL is committed to developing such advanced technologies to defend our service members on the front lines.”

For more information about THOR technology, visit https://afresearchlab.com/technology/directed-energy/successstories/counter-swarm-high-power-weapon/