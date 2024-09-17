AFRL is looking for employees. You’re invited to apply

Breaking: Mass food distribution event to take place at UD Arena Thursday

Credit: Marshall Gorby

16 minutes ago
The Air Force Research Laboratory is looking for qualified employees, and a job fair is planned next month to fill positions across the organization.

The hiring event for multiple entry-level positions will be at the Holiday Inn in Fairborn, 2800 Presidential Drive, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9.

“AFRL cultivates a large science and technology workforce and is calling for a wide array of talent to make a difference for national defense,” said the lab based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Those interested can walk in or upload a resumé in advance here.

Open job categories include: computer scientists, contracting specialists, data analysts, financial management specialists, physicists, engineers (aerospace/aeronautical, electrical, electronics, mechanical, general and computer) and all business professionals

AFRL has a workforce of 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.