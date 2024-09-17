AFRL is looking for employees. You’re invited to apply

The Air Force Research Laboratory is looking for qualified employees, and a job fair is planned next month to fill positions across the organization.
The hiring event for multiple entry-level positions will be at the Holiday Inn in Fairborn, 2800 Presidential Drive, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9.
“AFRL cultivates a large science and technology workforce and is calling for a wide array of talent to make a difference for national defense,” said the lab based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Those interested can walk in or upload a resumé in advance here.
Open job categories include: computer scientists, contracting specialists, data analysts, financial management specialists, physicists, engineers (aerospace/aeronautical, electrical, electronics, mechanical, general and computer) and all business professionals
AFRL has a workforce of 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe.
