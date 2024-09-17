AFRL is looking for employees. You’re invited to apply

“AFRL cultivates a large science and technology workforce and is calling for a wide array of talent to make a difference for national defense,” said the lab based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Those interested can walk in or upload a resumé in advance here.

Open job categories include: computer scientists, contracting specialists, data analysts, financial management specialists, physicists, engineers (aerospace/aeronautical, electrical, electronics, mechanical, general and computer) and all business professionals

AFRL has a workforce of 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe.