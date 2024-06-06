AFRL mod raises GhostEye radar contract value to $50 million for Raytheon

Work on the system has been a partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation office and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. AFRL is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to nearly $50.2 million, the Pentagon said. In August 2023, Raytheon was awarded its first government contracts to develop GhostEye MR.

Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $8 million are being obligated time of award.

Raytheon has offices on Presidential Drive in Fairborn and has a long-term lease at the Mound Business Park in Miamisburg. And a Raytheon business, Collins Aerospace, also has a manufacturing presence in Troy, making airplane brake systems for the military.