AFRL mod raises GhostEye radar contract value to $50 million for Raytheon

Raytheon Missiles and Defense has been awarded a $12.6 million modification to previously awarded contract for the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), the Department of Defense said Wednesday.
This modification is for the acquisition of the GhostEye MR radar system, the DOD said. GhostEye is expected to identify threats such as cruise missiles, drones, and aircraft. The radar has been undergoing testing and simulations work for years.
Work on the system has been a partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation office and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. AFRL is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to nearly $50.2 million, the Pentagon said. In August 2023, Raytheon was awarded its first government contracts to develop GhostEye MR.
Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $8 million are being obligated time of award.
Raytheon has offices on Presidential Drive in Fairborn and has a long-term lease at the Mound Business Park in Miamisburg. And a Raytheon business, Collins Aerospace, also has a manufacturing presence in Troy, making airplane brake systems for the military.
