AFRL partnership seeks to ‘engineer’ improved human performance

As participants advanced through the study, Derriso and Downs found that their skills and completion times improved, an indication that the participants were showing significant advancements in cognition and physical performance.

“This study and additional research showed that the same methods used to improve athletes’ skills could be refined and targeted to maximize performance of Airmen,” said Derriso. “By extension, we theorized that a similar methodology could be applied to first responders and workers in similar demanding environments, so it made a lot of sense to continue this research through a cooperative partnership.”

After developing Human Engineered Resilience Optimization – a training regimen dubbed HERO – AFRL and their partners entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the goal of testing and refining the performance-maximizing training regimen for both military and commercial purposes.

Through the terms of the agreement, Engineering Sports Performance and RippleWorx will provide training development and execution, while AFRL will improve and validate the HERO model via data collection, parameter identification and development, and data analysis and documentation.

Derriso explained that working with the small businesses provides the means to implement testing among a number of users in both the public and private sector. He said that RippleWorx and Engineering Sports Performance will initially begin testing the training technique with the Huntsville, Alabama, Police Department.

Such “real world” implementation with this and other organizations will allow the research partners to assess the effectiveness of the training methodology by following the progress of participants over a period of several months.

According to Derriso, this collaborative partnership stands to benefit the Air Force in numerous ways. Not only can this unique approach be used to train higher performing Airmen, but it could also decrease the amount of time it takes to train personnel for operation-specific tasks. The techniques modeled and refined through the collaboration could potentially be used to train Airmen who are better prepared to function in high stress, high risk scenarios they may encounter in the field.

“This research represents a new way to think about preparing our Airmen to function at the highest levels,” he said. “It’s a modern engineering approach applied to humans in a new way.”