AFRL, Republic of Singapore Air Force collaborate on coating systems

A Corrosion Environment Measurement System (CEMS-3000), set up by Corrosion Prognostics LLC and AFRL’s Corrosion Integrated Product Team at the RSAF Base, would provide corrosion data depicting the viability of non-chrome coatings in aggressive corrosion environments. This data is then fed into prognostic corrosion models to accurately predict the corrosion behavior of materials on Air Force and DOD assets.

The F-16 Program Office fully supports the proposed coatings and corrosion project with Singapore and is interested in using the data generated by the effort to support the transition of coatings technology.

“This project would provide valuable information in understanding the behavior of these coating systems and predicting corrosion inhibition performance on the aircraft,” said Nathan Hawkes, F-16 Program manager.

Upon finalizing the project agreement and securing international cooperative research and development funding, the teams plan to deploy the CEMS 3000 and coat the first aircraft.

Gathering data to develop clear-cut corrosion predictive models that enable quicker transition of materials into the Air Force inventory with non-chrome coatings will also extend the life of assets, resulting in further cost savings.

