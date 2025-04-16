AFWERX removes new research topics for ‘review’

The SBIR/STTR (Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer) program funds small businesses to conduct research for the Air Force that might also have a commercial application.

The Department of the Air Force has removed its submitted topics from the 25.2/B OSD SBIR/STTR solicitation while they undergo internal review to ensure alignment with program goals and priorities. https://t.co/xAW5MwoPdp — AFWERX (@AFWERX) April 14, 2025

About a week ago, AFWERX had said it was seeking solutions in the areas of sensors, directed energy, materials and manufacturing and more.

The move took some by surprise.

“Hello AFWERX! Is there any public information about (new?) program goals and priorities?” Ulrich Lang, chief executive of San Diego cybersecurity firm Object Security, wrote on LinkedIn.

It’s unclear how long the review may take. A spokesman for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said Wednesday the plan is to reissue research topics across the next several monthly releases from the secretary of defense’s office, but there are no firm dates.

The Air Force “has removed its submitted topics from the 25.2/B OSD SBIR/STTR solicitation to allow for an internal review aimed at further strengthening alignment with program goals and priorities,” said AFRL spokesman Matthew Clouse. “The team is actively reviewing and updating the topics in preparation for potential resubmission in a future release.”

He added: “AFWERX values industry’s continued interest in partnering through the SBIR/STTR program and encourages stakeholders to visit afwerx.com for the latest updates — including details on the upcoming 25.6 SBIR Open Topic Direct-to-Phase II solicitation in May."

Under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Pentagon has identified new areas of emphasis such as securing the nation’s Southwest border, nuclear modernization, the Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft, homeland missile defense and more.

Companies that conduct research for the Air Force on anything from material coatings to cutting-edge research on any other “specific topic” are interested in the topics AFWERX lays out in this area.

Some of the topics are unique to Air Force needs while others might be ripe for commercialization.

AFWERX has typically been “really awesome” at laying out topics for research, said James Mainord, chief operating officer of Parcell, which has offices in the Dayton area.

“It’s definitely something we’re watching” he said.