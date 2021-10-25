Afzal narrowly beat out Carper for Dayton police chief job

Afzal was chosen because of his demonstrated leadership experience and his “seasoned set” of leadership skills that will serve the police department and community in this difficult time, Dickstein said.

Racial justice protests erupted in Dayton and nationwide in May 2020 after George Floyd was killed by law enforcement in Minnesota. That resulted in city leaders launching a new police reform initiative

Caption Kamran Afzal

Dayton is at an important juncture when it comes to police reform, and a recent traffic stop involving a Black paraplegic man who was yanked from his vehicle has drawn national attention and outraged some community members.

Also, a citywide survey recently found that a shrinking share of Dayton residents said they greatly value policing services and have “great respect” for police.

Dayton’s new police chief needs to grow and strengthen police-community relationships, as well as continue to increase “the great things we do in the police department,” Dickstein said.

“I believe that Kamran’s leadership style will be very inclusive,” she said.