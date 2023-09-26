Ahiska Dance to perform Saturday at Dayton Neighborhood Conference

“Above and Beyond,” the annual City of Dayton Neighborhood Conference, will take place from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center, 741 W. Washington St.

The program includes keynote speaker Crystal Allen, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton. Three consecutive breakout sessions will be offered with presentations by community members, local organizations and City staff.

Participants may also visit a resource fair, engage in a collaborative art project, interact with the Dayton Police and Fire Departments, and enjoy a dance performance by Ahiska Dance Dayton. Breakfast and lunch are included.

There will be an after-conference social with a walking tour of the Wright Dunbar Historic District and a get-together at West Social Tap and Table.

Organizers said the conference is “open and free to anyone committed to elevating neighborhoods and benefiting their own community through awareness gained at the event.”

The conference is hosted by the City of Dayton Department of Planning, Neighborhoods & Development. Go here to register.