AI in the workplace: How local cities are balancing artificial intelligence use and tech safety

Generative AI goes beyond analysis of data to produce entirely new content, relying on tailored algorithms that simulate the learning and decision-making processes of the human brain, according to tech giant IBM.

Englewood council recently approved a generative AI usage policy for its employees which outlines ethical standards and appropriate uses of the technology in a municipal work environment.

The policy specifically references Microsoft Copilot, an AI-powered program that assists with productivity, creativity and tasks across Microsoft products and the internet.

At this time, Microsoft Copilot is the only approved AI tool for city use due to “security and data-retention purposes,” the policy states.

City of Englewood employees are permitted to use the program to draft or edit documents, emails or reports; summarize large volumes of information; generate ideas or outlines for presentations or communications; and assist with data analysis or research.

The policy requires the use to be work-related, approved by a supervisor, and in compliance with all city policies and applicable laws.

The policy states employees must never input confidential, sensitive or personally identifiable information into any AI system; use AI to generate inappropriate, discriminatory or offensive content; use non-approved AI platforms for city business; or rely on AI-generated content without verifying its accuracy.

As a public entity subjected to Ohio public records laws, the policy notes that any content generated or submitted using AI tools may be subject to public records requests and all AI-generated content must be retained or managed in accordance with the city’s records retention policies.

More local municipalities are likely to establish their own guidelines for generative AI use, and the Ohio legislature has given schools across the state until July 1, 2026, to adopt a policy.

Vandalia spokesman Rich Hopkins said while the city doesn’t have a policy in place at this time, it’s on the administration’s radar.

“This is something we will be looking at,” he said.

The city of Huber Heights is currently in the process of creating its own regulations.

“As part of this process, the city has engaged an AI consultant to help guide policy development, assess risks and opportunities, and ensure any future use aligns with best practices for security, transparency, and responsible governance,” city spokeswoman Sarah Williams said this week. “As this work progresses, the city will consider how generative AI tools may support efficiency and service delivery while maintaining appropriate safeguards and oversight.”