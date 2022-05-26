dayton-daily-news logo
Air Force announces new senior leaders at Wright-Patt

Retiring Air Force Materiel Command Executive Director Patricia Young (center) looks on as Jeffrey Allen, Air Force Sustainment Center executive director (right), points out splice-plates on a B-52 landing gear trunnion during a mission and capabilities tour Nov. 29, 2016, at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. (U.S. Air Force photo/Greg L. Davis)

Credit: 72nd Air Base Wing Public Affair

Local News
33 minutes ago

The Air Force recently announced the assignment of two senior leaders at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Lorna Estep has been assigned to serve as executive director at the headquarters of Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) at Wright-Patterson, the Air Force said.

Estep will be moving from Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, AFMC, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

This week, AFMC Executive Director Patricia Young retired after nearly 37 years in the civil service. She assumed the office in 2016.

Headquarters, Air Force Materiel Command. Air Force photo

“I will miss the mission, and most especially, I will miss the people,” Young is quoted as saying in an AFMC release. “I am ready for more time at home and less email, but it will be hard to leave the mission and the people. It’s time; I think I have done everything that I can for the Air Force, and I’m just ready to circle back and have more time for family and friends.”

Also announced, Gaurav Sharma has been named chief scientist at the 711th Human Performance Wing at Wright-Patterson. Sharm’s previous position was senior scientist, cognitive neuroscience, also at the 711th Human Performance Wing, which is part of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

Like AFMC, AFRL is based at Wright-Patterson.

Controlling about a third of the Air Force budget, AFMC manages development and sustainment of every major Air Force weapon system. The command employs nearly 89,000 military and civilian Airmen and manages $67 billion.

One of the biggest Air Force bases, Wright-Patterson has about 32,000 military and civilian employees.

