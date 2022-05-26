Air Force announces new senior leaders at Wright-Patt

“I will miss the mission, and most especially, I will miss the people,” Young is quoted as saying in an AFMC release. “I am ready for more time at home and less email, but it will be hard to leave the mission and the people. It’s time; I think I have done everything that I can for the Air Force, and I’m just ready to circle back and have more time for family and friends.”

Also announced, Gaurav Sharma has been named chief scientist at the 711th Human Performance Wing at Wright-Patterson. Sharm’s previous position was senior scientist, cognitive neuroscience, also at the 711th Human Performance Wing, which is part of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

Like AFMC, AFRL is based at Wright-Patterson.

Controlling about a third of the Air Force budget, AFMC manages development and sustainment of every major Air Force weapon system. The command employs nearly 89,000 military and civilian Airmen and manages $67 billion.

One of the biggest Air Force bases, Wright-Patterson has about 32,000 military and civilian employees.