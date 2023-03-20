Air Force dusts off student debt relief program

The Army and Navy offer similar programs; the Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Space Force do not.

“Air Force Recruiting is excited to see the return of the Enlisted College Loan Repayment Program and continued work on the Reserve Student Loan Repayment Program,” Brig. Gen. Lisa Craig, deputy commander of the recruiting service, said in a statement emailed to Stars and Stripes on Thursday.

The average federal student loan debt in the United States is $37,574 per borrower, according to educationdata.org. On average, 19% of Air Force enlistees have some level of college, and student debt along with it, Brown said.

The Air Force understands the importance and value of continuing education and lifelong learning, Craig’s statement said.

“Having this as an incentive for those who have incurred debt provides relief if they qualify for the program,” she added.

Last year, the Biden administration attempted to roll out a three-part plan to cancel student debt up to $20,000 for qualified students but was met with opposition. The legal challenge to the program is before the Supreme Court.

