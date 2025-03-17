Air Force Museum adds Braille signs and sign language interpreters

Using raised dots to represent letters, Braille is a system of touch reading and writing for those with visual impairments.

The signage is paired with 3-D models crafted with stereolithography techniques, making key aircraft more tangible for visitors with visual impairments, thanks to help from the Xenia Public Library SPARKS Center Technology Group, the museum said Monday.

“We have worked with experts and educators to develop these displays, ensuring they provide a meaningful experience for visitors,” said Bob Pinizzotto, a museum volunteer involved in the additions. “This is a valuable addition that allows more people to connect with the history preserved here and appreciate the legacy of the airmen who defended our nation.”

And the museum said it is working with Sinclair Community College’s interpreter education course to offer American Sign Language interpreters on tours this Saturday and April 26.

“By expanding our ASL programming both in-person and online, we are making Air Force history and STEM education more accessible to a broader audience,” said Jennifer Hess, a museum specialist. “Partnering with Sinclair Community College has been invaluable in helping us reach more visitors and students in meaningful ways.”

Through a museum spokesman, Hess told the Dayton Daily News that, at the moment, sign language tours are only available this Saturday and on April 26.

“However, I am trying to grow the program so that we have more regular volunteers who are interpreters,” she said.

For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/Special-Needs/

The museum, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest military aviation museum.

Here, visitors will find more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Its entrance is found at gate 28B off Springfield Street in Riverside.

