Air Force Museum opens exhibit celebrating 75 years of technical, social changes

In a sense, the entire museum testifies to 75 years and more of American air power, stretching all the way back to the 1907 formation of the Aeronautical Division of the U.S. Army Signal Corps.

But this new exhibit examines social progress and other milestones, highlighting (among many others) former Tuskegee Airman Daniel “Chappie James Jr., who became the first Black American to attain the rank of four-star general, and Technical Sgt. Leonard Matlovich, who in the mid-1970s became the first active-duty Airman to publicly declare his homosexuality.