Air Force Museum ready for Halloween-themed “Troops & Treats” Saturday

Troops and Treats will feature candy stations, Halloween-themed balloon twisters, eye-mask/crown coloring station, face painting, and more.

Throughout the day the “Star Wars-” themed 501st Legion will be in the museum in character costumes to interact with visitors and pose for pictures.

The Air Force Band of Flight will perform at 11 a.m. to noon, resuming at 1 p.m. in the museum’s second building.

Visitors may wish to arrive early as the museum expects 10 to 12 Army UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters to arrive, weather permitting, from the 8-229 AVN Unit at Fort Knox at about 10:45 a.m.

Three of the helicopters will be on public display near the museum’s Air Park with Army recruiters.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department trucks and 88th Air Base security forces with working dogs will be on hand, too.

The museum, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest military aviation museum.

The museum has more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Its entrance is found at gate 28B off Springfield Street in Riverside.