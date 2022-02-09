Hamburger icon
Air Force OKs 9 religious exemptions from vaccine mandate

FILE — A soldier prepares vaccine doses for administration at Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021. American soldiers who have yet to be vaccinated against the coronavirus will be immediately discharged, the Army said on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, joining other branches of the military, including the Air Force, that have already begun dismissing vaccine holdouts. (Kenny Holston for The New York Times)

By Thomas Gnau
50 minutes ago

The Air Force has approved the first religious exemptions from the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with eight exemptions approved, along with one appeal that had sought an exemption.

The Air Force gave the numbers in a release Tuesday.

By far, most of those seeking exemptions or accommodations on religious grounds have been rebuffed or remain pending. Among exemptions requested from major commands or field commands, 3,222 have been denied, as were an additional 443 requests from the Department of the Air Force, according to the service’s data Tuesday.

A total of 3,288 religious accommodation requests were pending as of Monday.

Appeals are determined by the Air Force’s surgeon general with input from a chaplain and staff judge advocate. Individuals do not have to get immunized as long as their request is being decided, the service has said.

As of Monday, the Air Force had administratively separated 142 active-duty Airmen for declining the vaccine.

These numbers don’t include civilians.

The service has emphasized that those who refuse to obey the order to be vaccinated will face disciplinary actions, including discharge from the service without involuntary separation pay.

As of the latest numbers, 97.8% of Air Force active-duty personnel are fully vaccinated. Counting the National Guard and Reserve forces, 96% of personnel are fully vaccinated.

Questions were sent to an Air Force spokeswoman, but the service has not answered questions about the personnel who received exemptions.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

