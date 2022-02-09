Air Force OKs 9 religious exemptions from vaccine mandate

As of Monday, the Air Force had administratively separated 142 active-duty Airmen for declining the vaccine.

These numbers don’t include civilians.

The service has emphasized that those who refuse to obey the order to be vaccinated will face disciplinary actions, including discharge from the service without involuntary separation pay.

As of the latest numbers, 97.8% of Air Force active-duty personnel are fully vaccinated. Counting the National Guard and Reserve forces, 96% of personnel are fully vaccinated.

Questions were sent to an Air Force spokeswoman, but the service has not answered questions about the personnel who received exemptions.