Air Force removes uniform barrier for women

The changes, which are effective immediately, are outlined in an exception-to-policy memorandum addressed to all Air Force personnel.

“It’s our responsibility to provide flexible uniform options that are functional and comfortable for all Air and Space Professionals,” said Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services. “We have a lot of people working really hard to review our existing policies to make sure there are no unintended barriers or unfair practices that may be impacting specific groups of people on our team. We still have our work cut out for us, but this is a step in the right direction in creating an inclusive culture.”