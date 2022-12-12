dayton-daily-news logo
Air Force Research Lab boasts new high-powered microwave laboratory

40 minutes ago

A new Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) building will help in the development and deployment of high-powered radio frequency weapons.

AFRL recently held a ribbon cutting in at Kirtland Air Force Base, in New Mexico, for the 12,000-square-foot, $6 million project.

The facility has 30 offices, a secure area and a nearly 4,000-square-foot high bay laboratory to enhance what AFRL calls its “world-class status as a leading HPEM (High-Power Electromagnetic) science and technology organization.”

Such technology is meant to give warfighters a way to counter electronic effects, improvised explosive devices and weapons of mass destruction while imposing low collateral damage, AFRL says.

In the not-too-distant future, as AFRL explains it, “focused beams of microwave energy will be used defensively to protect planes and ships against incoming missiles, and offensively to attack militarily important electronic targets.”

“This new facility will allow for greater collaboration as we advance our nation’s directed energy technologies,” said Kenneth Miller, chief of the High- Power Electromagnetics Division of AFRL’s Directed Energy Directorate. “We have the world’s brightest innovators working here, and this state-of-the-art facility will give them the infrastructure they deserve.”

The new space will be used for planning, developing, prototyping, testing and deploying high-powered radio frequency weapons systems.

AFRL is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

