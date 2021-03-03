Air Force unveils new physical training uniforms

”In the past, there was one uniform for all athletic pursuits, whether you were running, playing basketball or lifting weights,” said Col. Paul Burger, 88th Air Base Wing Mission Support Group commander, one of those who tried out the new uniform.

“The approach the Air Force has now taken, is to develop a uniform that is earmarked for runners or running and one that is better designed for some of those other athletic activities,” he added.

Air Force Uniform Office members 1st Lt. Avery Thompson and 2nd Lt. Maverick Wilhite put updated versions of the Air Force phyisical training (PT) uniform through their paces at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi) Credit: Jim Varhegyi Credit: Jim Varhegyi

With the new gear, Airmen will be issued a jacket, pants, T-shirt and shorts.

The ensemble will have improved fabrics that include soft, quick-drying material and have antimicrobial technology that helps with moisture and odor control, the Air Force said. Other changes include the design of the jacket.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is based at Wright-Patterson.