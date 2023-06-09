Air quality alert extended to 5th day due to Canadian wildfires

Smoke from the wildfires contains fine particulates, which can be inhaled into your lungs and cause irritation of the eyes, nose or throat, coughing, shortness of breath, and chest pain; and can also aggravate chronic heart and lung conditions, said Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

The air quality index forecast for Saturday is 101 in Dayton and 107 in Cincinnati, according to AirNow. Any reading above 101 is considered hazardous for sensitive groups.