Air Quality Alert issued for Memorial Day, Tuesday as weather heats up

The advisory is for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties, which will see highs in the mid-80s to low 90s for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The alert was issued due to the sunny skies, high temperatures and a light-to-moderate southerly wind in the forecast. Combined, those conditions are favorable for ground-level ozone to form, which can lead to elevated air pollution levels. The Air Quality Index forecast is 101 for Monday and 105 for Tuesday.