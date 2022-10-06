Jet goes off taxiway, closes Dayton International Airport

A regional jet went off a taxiway Wednesday evening at the Dayton International Airport shutting down the airport until further notice.
Air Wisconsin Flight 3818 from Washington, D.C. to Dayton, operating for United Airlines, went off the taxiway sometime after 7 p.m., said Linda Hughes, air service manager for the airport.
The aircraft involved is a Bombardier CRJ200 regional jet, which seats 50 people.
Hughes said there were 45 people aboard, including the flight crew, and that there were no reported injuries.
“It was a blessing that everyone was fine,” she said.
Passengers were loaded onto buses to carry them to the terminal, Hughes said.
In scanner traffic, crews said that there may have been some damage to one of the plane’s wings after it apparently clipped a pole, but Hughes said she couldn’t confirm that report.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the airport and is investigating the incident.
It is not clear when the airport will reopen.
We will update this story with any new information.
