Airplane transported through Greene County, scheduled to arrive at WPAFB tomorrow

An airplane being transported to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base continued its three-day journey Tuesday throughout Greene County.
The oversized load started its trip Monday in Wilmington and is being transported by Ball and Sons Movers, according to the Greene County Engineer’s Office.
On Tuesday, the plane took Old Highway 35 to Highway 68 and then Highway 235 to Dayton Yellow Springs Road.
Ohio State Highway Patrol is escorting the movers and the plane. Traffic and power lines have to be taken down or raised as the airplane makes its way through the area.
The last leg of the airplane’s journey is scheduled for Wednesday and will travel from Dayton Yellow Springs Road turning left onto Kauffman Avenue and then onto Skyline Drive at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
The load is 150 feet long, 22 feet wide and 19 feet high, according to the engineer’s office. It has a gross weight of 124,000 pounds.