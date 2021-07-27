NEW DETAILS: Kettering Health plans medical building at former Kroger in Centerville

CENTERVILLE – Kettering Health has plans for a physician office building at the former Kroger in Centerville Place, where a multimillion project was withdrawn last year
The building will operate under the Kettering Physician Network at 1023 S. Main St., a Kettering Health spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.
The site is where developer Larry Dillin proposed a $130 million plus investment before withdrawing it in January 2020, Dayton Daily News records show.
An application for a major site plan by Synergy Building Systems of Beavercreek is scheduled to be discussed by the Centerville Planning Commission Tuesday night, according to documents.
The 15.2-acre property is owned by Queen City Lease Management LLC, according to Montgomery County records.
Before pulling out, Dillin had been working with investors and proposing redeveloping Centerville Place into a mix of office, retail, and restaurant space as well as about 350 housing units.