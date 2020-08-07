Public health alert: Brats and metts may be contaminated with listeria

The problem was discovered during routine testing and the results showed one of the products was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The additional products may be affected by cross-contamination, the release stated.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can call David Kegley, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Grass Quality Meats at 1-859-331-7100.

What are the health risks?

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, it can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious, sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and those with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food are urged to seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food, the release stated.