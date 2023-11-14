BreakingNews
Issue 2: Gun owners and other adults who won’t be allowed to use recreational marijuana

All World War II veterans can now get free health care through the VA

Credit: Chris Stewart

Credit: Chris Stewart

Local News
By
20 minutes ago
X

All World War II veterans are now eligible for no-cost VA health care, medical services and nursing home care, the Department of Veterans Affairs recently said.

All WWII veterans who served between Dec. 7, 1941, and Dec. 31, 1946, are eligible under this expansion, regardless of their length of service or financial status, the department said. “These veterans will not have to pay copays, enrollment fees or monthly premiums,” the department said.

Explore‘All the stars aligned:’ How the Dayton VA helped one veteran find her home

VA is reaching out by phone and mail to encourage WWII veterans not currently enrolled in VA care to apply. Veterans who enroll may also keep their private providers, Medicare, and most other insurance to meet their health care needs.

“These members of the Greatest Generation answered the call to serve when our nation — and the world — needed them most. Now, it’s our job to serve them in every way that we can,” VA Under Secretary for Health, Dr. Shereef Elnahal said in a statement. “We are proud to provide world-class, no-cost health care to these heroes at VA, and we encourage all of them to enroll today.”

To apply for VA health care, visit VA’s health care enrollment website, call 1-800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411), or visit your nearest VA medical center or clinic.

In Other News
1
Issue 2: Gun owners and other adults who won’t be allowed to use...
2
What Bill Neville has to say about the State Teachers Retirement System
3
Defense contractor wins up to $16.5M award to advance Air Force AI in...
4
Ohio sees increase in workplace illnesses, injuries for first time in...
5
Washington Twp. selects new fire chief

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top