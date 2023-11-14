All World War II veterans can now get free health care through the VA

All World War II veterans are now eligible for no-cost VA health care, medical services and nursing home care, the Department of Veterans Affairs recently said.

All WWII veterans who served between Dec. 7, 1941, and Dec. 31, 1946, are eligible under this expansion, regardless of their length of service or financial status, the department said. “These veterans will not have to pay copays, enrollment fees or monthly premiums,” the department said.

VA is reaching out by phone and mail to encourage WWII veterans not currently enrolled in VA care to apply. Veterans who enroll may also keep their private providers, Medicare, and most other insurance to meet their health care needs.

“These members of the Greatest Generation answered the call to serve when our nation — and the world — needed them most. Now, it’s our job to serve them in every way that we can,” VA Under Secretary for Health, Dr. Shereef Elnahal said in a statement. “We are proud to provide world-class, no-cost health care to these heroes at VA, and we encourage all of them to enroll today.”

To apply for VA health care, visit VA’s health care enrollment website, call 1-800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411), or visit your nearest VA medical center or clinic.