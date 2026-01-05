A.M. Scott Distillery files bankruptcy ahead of fraud trial

The company, which operated at 9141 N. Dixie Drive in Butler Twp., has less than $500,000 in estimated assets and around $3.35 million in liabilities, bankruptcy filing records show.

Scott, 44, helped expand Maria Stein-based Moeller Brew Barn to Troy in 2019, followed by Dayton and Monroe in 2022.

The Monroe location on Ohio 63 closed in September 2023. The Troy facility shuttered operations in September 2024. The Dayton location, across from Day Air Ballpark, shut its doors three months later.

Scott sold his interest in the company in 2022, and soon after announced plans to open a live entertainment venue, cocktail bar and retail store in Troy’s iconic Mayflower building, 9 W. Main St., after it was purchased by local entrepreneur and former NFL lineman Wes Martin.

Scott is no longer involved in the project as of January 2025. The Mayflower building is listed with Coldwell Banker’s commercial real estate division for $2.8 million.

Scott is awaiting trial on a criminal case out of Mercer County after he was arrested in March for allegedly depriving a victim of more than $6,500 worth of business product and allegedly attempted to defraud the victim by writing a bad check, Mercer County court records show.

A pretrial hearing is currently scheduled for Jan. 6.

Scott, his business partner Nicholas Moeller, and others were named defendants in a September 2024 civil lawsuit filed by an investor in Shelby County, which alleged Scott “knowingly and intentionally treated separate and distinct limited liability companies, with separate owner structures, operating as licensed breweries in the State of Ohio as one entity - all under the name ‘Moeller Brewing Barn.’”

The suit, which alleged a total of 18 different counts, including unjust enrichment and breach of fiduciary duties involving several businesses, was dismissed without prejudice on Dec. 19, Shelby County court records show.

Scott received about $400,000 in loans from the city of Troy — as well as grants from the state — for the Moeller Brew Barn location in Troy and A.M. Scott Distillery in Troy’s Mayflower building.

Both businesses are now defunct, and Troy officials said previously the city is weighing its options for recouping the business loan funds.

“We have not filed criminally or civilly,” Troy City Director Patrick Titterington said in September. “We’re still looking into all our options.”

On the city-issued loans, Titterington said “some (are) more paid off than others.”

Attorneys for Scott could not be reached Wednesday.