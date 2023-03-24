X

Amber Alert canceled for boys abducted from Zanesville gas station

An Amber Alert that was issued for two boys abducted from Zanesville has been canceled after they were found safe.

Kale Clark, 1, and Iszak Shamblin, 3 were abducted by an unknown person at 5:17 p.m. Thursday when the unlocked SUV they were in was taken from 531 Main Street in Zanesville, according to a release.

The Amber Alert was issued at around 7 p.m., and was canceled a little over an hour later.

On social media, the Zanesville Police Department said that the boys were found safe.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

