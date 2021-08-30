Amendment could bolster county position on proposed large solar array farm

The process of addressing renewable energy in county regulation did not start with the bill’s passage.

“We had been discussing this beforehand,” said Gould. “Senate Bill 52 added input, because that told us where the legislature was seeking to go.”

The OPSB has said that it would take input from the commissioners into consideration before approving or denying the project, a decision that is expected at the earliest in 2022.

“When we provide that document, the OPSB may look at that and say, ‘This is where they’re going and we’re going to pass something that doesn’t meet that criteria.’ That may sway their approach,” Commissioner Tom Koogler said.

The amendment prohibits utility-scale development from occurring in any existing or planned urban development. The document also bars development within a mile of the Little Miami Scenic River or within wetlands. It also requires utility-scale solar projects to be reviewed by county and township governments, limits those projects to two percent of land area for each township.

Kingwood’s proposed 1500 acres, located in Miami, Cedarville, and Xenia Townships, is almost exactly two percent of the area of the three townships combined.

During public comments, one opponent of the amendment said that renewable energy projects are not a decision that should be made by local government, and solar can only be done meaningfully at scale. However, a member of the group Citizens for Greene Acres, which opposes Kingwood Solar, said that the amendment was well-received.

The commissioners filed to intervene with Kingwood’s application process in July.