Americana spin on Bloody Mary drink wins competition for Loose Ends Brewing bar manager

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The story behind the Bloody Mary

Mr. Kents Bloody Mary is named after Owner John Loose’s late-father who came up with the brewery’s signature Bloody Mary mix.

“When we would go out for breakfast or if we were traveling somewhere, he would always get a Bloody Mary,” Loose said. “It was one of his favorite drinks.”

The bartenders at the brewery came up with a new garnish for the competition. Kubichek said last year’s Bloody Mary took a spin on an antipasto platter. This year, he wanted to make it a little more American.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Bloody Mary included a bacon salt rim and was garnished with sweet heat candied bacon, a deep-fried deviled egg, sweet gherkin, pepper jack cheese, celery and lime.

When asked if anything can garnish a Bloody Mary, Kubichek said there’s very little that doesn’t work. He has seen a Bloody Mary garnished with sliders, a slice of pizza, fried chicken and even king crab legs.

“It was truly an honor to win Dayton’s Best Bloody Mary for the third year in a row, especially with the strong competition that showed up this year,” Loose said. “This year is particularly special because it has been just over one year since my fathers passing and this award helps keep his memory alive.”

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

A service forward mindset

Bloody Mary drinks are something Kubichek learned how to make at a young age.

“Between family gatherings, going to the gun clubs (and) going to little diners, you see all the stuff and they do it all right in front of you,” Kubichek said. “Plus, my grandfather and my dad taught me how to make old fashions when I was young (and) Bloody Marys when I was young.”

Kubichek is originally from Manitowoc, Wisc. where he graduated from high school in 1997. He was active duty in the Navy from 1997 to 2004, before heading to Florida State University to finish a degree in hospitality and restaurant management.

He recalled bartending at high volume spring break bars and working at upscale fine dining restaurants.

Kubichek started working in the restaurant industry in high school with his first paid job being at a Hardee’s drive-thru.

“I’ve been involved in (the restaurant industry) since high school, did my time in the military and then I got right back into it,” Kubichek said.

Swapping stories

His favorite part of being behind the bar is getting to interact with different people.

“You have your regulars, but you never know who’s going to walk through the door everyday,” Kubichek said. “I’ve done a lot of networking, a lot of connections through just the people I’ve met being behind the bar and swapping stories.”

After graduating from college, Kubichek spent about two years in Chicago before moving to Ohio. He’s been here since 2012 and has worked at places such as The Bridge in Sidney and NCR Country Club in Kettering.

A good ratio between beer and cocktails

He joined Loose Ends Brewing Company about nine months after it opened as a server and quickly transitioned to the bar area.

“Not only do I manage the bar, but I’m also the head bartender,” Kubichek said. “I bartend four nights a week as well.”

He said he’s known for his Holiday Mule that the brewery typically serves from October to January. Described as “Christmas in a glass,” the mule features Buckeye Vodka infused with cranberries, oranges, cloves, cinnamon, blood orange and a dash of simple syrup that’s topped with ginger beer.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“I think we have a really good ratio from beer to cocktails here,” Kubichek said. “Every single cocktail that we do is handcrafted, so nothing is premade.”

Two other popular cocktails at the brewery include:

The Spicy Mango Margarita featuring a hatch chili rim, jalapenos, mango puree, fresh agave, lime juice and tequila

The Irish Mule featuring lime juice, simple syrup, Jameson Irish Whiskey and ginger beer

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Kubichek’s advice for aspiring bartenders is to just get behind the bar and try it.

“Every place has its ups and downs, but what keeps me coming back every day is the people and staff that we have,” Kubichek said. “We are very much so not only coworkers, but we are extended family to each other.

When he’s not behind the bar, Kubichek can be found on the golf course or spending time with his two teenage boys.

MORE DETAILS

Loose Ends Brewing, located at 890 S. Main St., is open 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

To reserve a spot for the Bloody Mary Brunch, visit sevenrooms.com. In addition to the brewery’s award winning Bloody Mary, mimosas and beers, customers can expect brunch items such as a breakfast burrito, quesadilla or sandwich, chicken and waffles, avocado toast, pastrami hash and a burger.

Other upcoming events at the brewery include a Valentine’s Day Dinner 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, Plants & Beer 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 and a Stand-Up Comedy Night at 9 p.m. March 1.

For more information, visit looseendsbrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook (@looseendsbrewing) or Instagram (@loose_ends_brewing) pages.

CONTACT US

Have a food tip or local dining question? Email Reporter Natalie Jones at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.