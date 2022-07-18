Amid housing shortage, Greene County remains hot market for developers

Exacerbating the cost is a tight labor market, said Eric Farrell, executive director of the Homebuilder’s Association of Dayton, which could not only delay construction, but cause house prices to go up.

“If builders can’t build (homes) in a timely fashion to accommodate the demand, and there’s not a skilled enough labor force to meet the demand, there’s this perfect storm of slowing the ability to put in a product that is affordable to the average consumer,” Farrell said.

Additionally, baby boomers are staying in their houses longer, creating a “log jam” for millennials looking to buy an affordable first home, Farrell said. The two generations are competing for the same section of housing stock, squeezing the market from both ends.

“You used to have a cycle through the housing market. You’d start with an entry level house, work up to a bigger house with kids; when the kids move out, you buy an empty nester (house), and then move to a nursing home. Then that downsized house would open up for a younger person,” said Greene County Engineer Stephanie Goff.

“Now the elderly aren’t leaving their houses, in some cases instead choosing to live with their families,” Goff said, adding that few nursing homes are even currently being built.

Additionally, a large portion of homeowners may have capitalized on the historically low mortgage interest rates of 2021, making it more expensive to move into another home, Farrell said.

“It’s more expensive to leave from a monthly payment standpoint,” he said. “Demand coupled with interest rates does not create opportunities for anyone to enter the market, creating the need for a robust new housing stock.”

Developers and local governments can’t do much to combat global factors like inflation, but there are things that can be done to increase affordability. For example, Greene County’s Department of Development has programs in place to incentivize higher-paying jobs so that residents have increased purchasing power to buy a home, Henry said.

Further, looking at potentially outdated zoning regulations or government fees may help builders reach a price point more affordable to consumers, Farrell said.

“Government regulations account for approximately 25% of the costs of new constructions,” he said. “So when you begin to tackle housing that’s affordable, if all things are out of our control here locally, the one thing that we here locally can impact is what are those government fees? What are those government regulations that are being imposed on the builders?”

In Greene County, land availability and the rural character of the region have been a key selling point for homebuyers, Henry said.

“We are blessed to have thriving suburban communities and vast amounts of green space (including our famous parks and bike trails) in the county,” Henry said. “So striking a balance of prioritizing development, while also maintaining our farmland and wild space, is a key challenge.”