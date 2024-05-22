Anonymous donor pays for all unpaid student fees at area elementary

“Your generosity is a beacon of light, ensuring every child can enjoy their education without worry,” the district wrote in a Facebook post. “Your kindness will ripple through our community for years to come.”

A heartfelt thank you to the anonymous angel who recently cleared all outstanding and current lunch, library, and... Posted by Mad River Local Schools on Tuesday, May 21, 2024

While there are no immediate consequences for elementary kids who can’t pay their outstanding balances at Mad River, most schools will withhold transcripts from former students who still owe them money. Some schools tell their students they can’t graduate, though there are also programs that help those students get their fees forgiven.

“The consequences are that the fees accumulate over time, following them through high school and when they graduate,” Mad River spokeswoman Jenny Alexander said.