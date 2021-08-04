Antioch College names new president

The Antioch College Board of Trustees announced Thursday that Jane Fernandes will serve as the college’s third president since their relaunch as an independent institution in 2010.
She was most recently president of Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina, and will begin her term on Aug. 16, according to a press release.
Antioch College says Fernandes is the second woman president of the college and the first president who is deaf in its 170-year history.
Board of Trustees Chair Maureen Lynch said Fernandes brings broad academic experience, scholarship and a solid record of active engagement in social justice and diversity.
The college says she is an active voice and participant in addressing critical social justice issues. She received national attention for Guilford College’s stand against North Carolina’s HB2 law, which required people to use public bathrooms that corresponded with the sex listed on their birth certificate, and has led campuses in undertaking difficult conversations, such as examining ways to address systemic racism, gender inequity and sexual assault.
“I was strongly drawn to Antioch because it has always combined my two great academic passions: liberal arts and social justice,” Fernandes said.
Previous president Tom Manley announced his departure from Antioch College last year after serving for five years. He is now president emeritus.
When Manley arrived at the college, Antioch was facing a $7 million budget shortfall and the new president needed to begin a process of “curricular innovation that would distinguish the college.”
Antioch College said Fernandes significantly grew fundraising and attracted a diverse student population while she was president of Guilford College.
“Given the challenges faced by small institutions of higher education across the country, and by Antioch College specifically, we are acutely aware of the need to move boldly and with purpose into this next chapter,” Lynch said. “We firmly believe that Jane Fernandes is the leader the College needs at this moment.”
The college said the search for a new president began in early 2021, with a committee composed of college trustees, students, faculty, staff, alumni and Yellow Springs community members.